For the second time this year, Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman share top billing in a much-anticipated festival hit. Following Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled, this week’s release The Killing of a Sacred Deer transports the duo to a modern world, not a million miles away from our own reality - but with a distinctly sinister tone.

Farrell plays a heart surgeon with a perfect wife (Kidman), two perfect children and an unusual friendship with a disconcerting teenager. The boy in question, Martin (played by Barry Keoghan who some may recognise from his appearance in Dunkirk as an enthusiastic amateur sailor) is a creepy young man, known to Farrell’s surgeon for a long time. The world they inhabit is clean, stark even, and instantly feels like a display of wealth and happiness that is certain to be destroyed. There are familiar echoes of films like American Psycho and Farrell’s memorable monologue in ode to his watch – the purchase, an extended description of the make and model, added features and overall experience is reminiscent of Bret Easton Ellis too.

From Greek new-wave director Yorgos Lanthimos, The Killing of a Sacred Deer perfectly blends the absurdist elements of his first English language film The Lobster, with the darkness of his break-out award-winning Dogtooth (2009). Not as overtly funny as The Lobster but with strong black-comedic touches: this is a fascinating film, gripping throughout and like the best thrillers keeps you guessing until the very end. However, what it adds to the genre is a distinctly Lanthimosian flavour of familial dread, rage and revenge. The Killing of a Sacred Deer poses questions about the extent of favouritism among family members and the competitive nature of siblings. With shocking open-heart surgery to start (apparently all real!) and an incredible soundtrack that builds tension throughout - the normalities of the real world fall dramatically away to reveal a family’s darkest secrets. In fact, the family grow more real as their façade fades away - their flaws and motivations laid bare rather than a suburban dream.

If the thrills of The Killing of a Sacred Deer aren’t up your street, then why not take the opportunity to enjoy a rare treat with Buster Keaton as he morphs from projectionist to detective in the 1924 silent thriller / comedy, Sherlock Jr. Screening at the Showroom on Thursday 9 November with live piano accompaniment from composer and pianist extraordinaire Neil Brand, this event is in memory of Dr Clifford Shaw, Sheffield’s much-loved film fan and is part of a series of annual events in partnership with Sheffield Hallam University that brings film treasures back to the big screen.