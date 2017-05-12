Doc/Fest remembers Jo Cox and Joe Cocker

The line-up for the 24th edition of Sheffield Doc/Fest announced last week boasts a record number of titles across the Film and Alternate Realities programmes and brings a clutch of big names to the city between June 9-14.

First-time guests include Sir Lenny Henry, filmmaker Peter Greenaway, satirists Ian Hislop and Jolyon Rubinstein and YouTube sensation Elijah Quashie, aka ‘The Chicken Connoisseur’. Nick Broomfield, who is bringing his new film on Whitney Houston, is in conversation with Louis Theroux.

Bookending the festival are the opening night screening of Queerama and live performance from John Grant at City Hall and a closing-night premiere of Toby Paton’s Jo Cox: Death of an MP plus a day-time street party celebration of her life.

In between the film programme features a record 183 documentaries from around the world, including 35 world, 21 international, 24 European and 74 UK premieres.

Doc/Fest has gone into partnership with The Light, the new 935-seat cinema on The Moor with three of its nine screens showing documentaries.

It will join the festival’s long-time home, the Showroom, plus two outside pop- up screens, the Free Screen on Tudor Square and The Light Free Screen on Howard Street.

The Abbeydale Picturehouse hosts a fright night around the screening of Florian Habicht’s Spookers which follows a group of performers understanding their reasons for adopting zombie roles in the southern hemisphere’s largest ‘scream park’.

An acoustic performance at The Leadmill will precede a screening of Joe Cocker: Mad Dog with Soul, John Edington’s documentary about one of Sheffield’s wildest souls, attended by the singer’s brother, Vic Cocker and his former band mate Phil Crookes.