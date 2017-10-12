El Paso turns Sheffield’s clock back to 1971 for The Reel Monty

The 1971 Sheffield film that inspired one of the biggest movies of all time is getting a rare public screening later this month.

Sheffield City On The Move/The Reel Monty is being shown in its entirety to mark the 20th anniversary of The Full Monty – the film that made the civic flick famous around the world.

Playground 1967

The Hole In The Road, The Fiesta, Millhouses Park Lido, Sheffield Show and scores of other icons of civic pride of the era feature in the film.

Diners at Cumberland Street’s El Paso Restaurant will get to watch Sheffield City On The Move/The Reel Monty in a special film evening curated by local author Neil Anderson.

He said: “Sheffield City On The Move/The Reel Monty would have been consigned to the archives if it hadn’t been for one of the most incredible stories in British movie history. In 1997, after a long search, the makers were tracked down by a film company planning a movie about redundant Sheffield steelworkers turning to stripping for a living.

“Many moviegoers assumed the Sheffield City on the Move footage that opened The Full Monty was a spoof, but they were wrong. This is rare chance to see the film and hear about why and how it was made.”

Opening of the Fiesta Club in Sheffield

The event takes place on Thursday, October 19 that 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and include meal and film screening. Tables can be booked on 0114 273 9523.

El Paso is situated at 8-10 Cumberland Street, Sheffield S1 4PT

More information from www.elpasorestaurant.co.uk

Hole in the Road and Peter Robinson