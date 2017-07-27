Family film sessions held through holidays

Light Cinema Sheffield is running an offer throughout the school holidays, called Family AM, where children and adults can go to daily designated film showings for just £3 each.

The bargain screenings will run every Saturday and Sunday over the summer, from 10am.

A spokesman for The Light Cinema said: “There will be a fantastic selection of family friendly movies, with plenty of feel-good factor running throughout the summer.

“All tickets will be £3 each and city residents can keep up to date with the film choices on Facebook and Twitter.”

The Boss Baby (U) is showing today as part of Family AM, at 9.20am, and then tomorrow - and every day after until next Thursday - at 9.50am. The Boss Baby is a Dreamworks Animation, which sees the director of Madagascar invite you to meet a most unusual baby. This little guy wears a suit, speaks with the voice and wit of Alec Baldwin, and stars in this new animated comedy.

Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) is showing tomorrow and Saturday at 10am. In this fully-animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends - Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty - on an exciting race through the Forbidden Forest, leading to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history.

Also opening this week (not part of Family AM) is Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. Based on the worldwide sensation and best-selling book series - and boasting an all-star cast - Dreamsworks Animation brings this raucously subversive comedy for the entire family, telling the story of two overly imaginative pranksters names George and Harold, who hypnotise their principal into thinking he’s a superhero names Captain Underpants. Visit Sheffield Light Cinema for more details on screenings.