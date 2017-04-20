Movie-lovers going to the chapel

The General Cemetery will make its debut as a cinema venue this weekend.

On Sunday in the chapel the Magic Lantern Film Club will present a 16mm screening of White Heat, the 1949 film starring Virginia Mayo and James Cagney.

Directed by Raoul Walsh, White Heat is a classic Warner Bros film noir with a stand-out performance from James Cagney immortalised in the apocalyptic finale and his defiant cry, “Made it, Ma! Top of the world!”

Cagney is ruthless deranged gangster Cody Jarrett with a mother fixation and a susceptibility to bouts of crippling headaches.

Virginia Mayo is his brassy blonde two-timing wife, Edmond O’Brien an undercover cop and Margaret Wycherly the shrewish mother.

The film will be shown in three reels with a running time of approximately two hours plus a short intermission. There are toilet facilities at the venue and refreshments will be available.

Fancy dress is encouraged with a prize on offer for the best mobster outfit.

White Heat will be screened in the Samuel Worth Chapel (also known as the Non-conformist Chapel) at Sheffield General Cemetery, Cemetery Road entrance, this Sunday. Doors 7pm, film starts 7.30pm. Admission is £6 on the door.

