Sir David Jason confirms fourth series of Doncaster sitcom Still Open All Hours

Acting legend Sir David Jason has confirmed a fourth series of Still Open All Hours will be filmed in Doncaster.

The TV favourite has said his popular spin-off sitcom will be back for yet another series in an interview this week.

The sitcom legend has been enjoying an on-screen revival in Still Open All Hours , a spin-off of the Ronnie Barker classic, playing shopkeeper Granville, and he confirmed a new series is in the pipeline. The fourth series will mean the new show will equal the number of series of the original show.

He admitted that he would love to revive Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses but that wouldn't be happening due to the death of the show's writer John Sullivan.

Sir David joked: "So you're stuck with Open All Hours!

He added: ‘I’m also filming my life story so hopefully you’ll be watching that and then I’ll be doing more Open All Hours.

‘They’re keeping me very busy, so I’m sorry Hollywood but you’ve missed your chance this year!’

The cornershop comedy returned to BBC1 at Christmas for a third series. The revival came after a Christmas special from 2013 which proved to be the biggest hit of that year's festive programming.

That episode drew in more than 12 million viewers and became one of the most watched shows of 2013.

The original series of Open All Hours ran between 1973 and 1985 and starred Ronnie Barker as penny pinching shopkeeper Arkwright as well as Jason as put-upon errand boy Granville.

The new series have seen Jason reprising Granville, who now runs the shop, with his son Leroy.

Outdoor scenes were filmed at the Beautique hair salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby last September - the setting for the original show.

Cameras are likely to return to Doncaster in September of this year.