Tudor Square becomes hub of the Doc/Fest

The tents are going up in Tudor Square to herald the arrival of Sheffield Doc/Fest opening on Friday. Tudor Square will be the hub of the six-day event and allow audiences a free and open-to-all taster of the wider festival taking place across the City.

Doc/Fest Exchange, developed with Wellcome will host a line-up of daily talks, activities plus evening events including a Dancehall Dance workshop with dancehall queen Ale Camara following the screening of Bruk Out!, live storytelling from Tales of Whatever, plus the Doc/Pub Quiz.

From Saturday and throughout the festival, audiences can drop in for daytime discussions with filmmakers and interactive project makers. Best selling author Helen MacDonald will discuss the making of the documentary H is for Hawk: a New Chapter which continues her personal journey of training a goshawk; and The Chicken Connoisseur will discuss his popular YouTube series The Pengest Munch with BBC 1xtra presenter Mim Shaik.

Discussing their Doc/Fest highlights are legendary film editor Walter Murch and acclaimed Indian filmmaker, activist and Doc/Fest Grand Juror Anand Patwardhan, who has fought and won many battles to screen his essential documentaries.

Also on Tudor Square, the Alternate Realities: Virtual Reality Portal, a transportative 360° projection dome, will include four projects including a special preview of Google’s VOYAGER which celebrates the anniversary of the Golden Record - which, forty years ago, attempted to communicate the story of the human race and Planet Earth to life beyond our solar system.

Doc/Fest’s Opening Night event is the world premiere of Daisy Asquith’s documentary Queerama on Friday at City Hall followed by a live performance from singer-songwriter John Grant