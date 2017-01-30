VIDEO: Watch Ed Balls get kicked in FACE by dance partner at Sheffield Arena Strictly Come Dancing show

This is the unfortunate moment Ed Balls was kicked in the face by his dance partner on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour in Sheffield.

After capturing the nation's hearts with his comedy routines on the hit BBC1 show, the former Shadow Chancellor was up to his old tricks again at Sheffield Arena on Thursday night with a dancing mishap.

The former politician, 49, was accidentally kicked in the face by partner Katya Jones during a live show in the city - but laughed the incident off and carried on like a pro, to the delight of crowds.

The father-of-three received the blow during one of the group dances to Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling.

Walking onstage behind Daisy Lowe, the politician could not contain his excitement as he prepared to show off his most famous moves from the series to the crowd.

However things went somewhat awry when his pro dancer Katya embarked on a daring handstand into his arms - which saw her kick her leg up straight into his face.

As chuckles rippled through the audience, Ed too laughed off the moment with his usual charm by playfully rubbing his face in pain.

Like a true professional, the politician then continued seamlessly with the routine and embarked on his signature Gangnam Style move to the excited crowd.

Ed is currently touring the UK with the likes of Danny Mac, Judge Rinder, Ore Oduba and Louise Redknapp as part of the 21-date Strictly Come Dancing live tour.