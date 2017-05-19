UK's fastest rising band Clean Cut Kid to support Kaiser Chiefs

Clean Cut Kid will be joining Kaiser Chiefs when the Brit Award winning indie greats play at Scarborough Open Air Theatre next week.

Kaiser Chiefs are heading to Europe’s largest open air theatre on Saturday May 27 for what promises to be a sensational Yorkshire homecoming.

And main support on the night will be Clean Cut Kid who are rightly regarded as one of the fastest-rising bands in the UK right now.

The Liverpool four-piece released their debut album Felt – featuring such stunning tracks as Vitamin C, Leaving You Behind, Stay, Pick Me Up and Make Believe – to widespread acclaim earlier this month.

In the last year, Clean Cut Kid have played more than 100 live shows, 30-plus festivals across the world, and recently starred on the Topman/NME Tour and Live at Leeds.

North West indie rockers New York Tourists will open the Scarborough OAT show.

Peter Taylor, director of Scarborough OAT promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “Saturday May 27 is going to be an amazing night for indie rock fans and we are delighted to be adding Clean Cut Kid to the bill.

“They are one of the most exciting and talked about bands around, who’ve just released their brilliant debut album, so to be bringing them to Scarborough with Kaiser Chiefs is a real bonus.”

Since bursting into the nation’s psyche in 2004, Kaiser Chiefs have scored two Number One albums and a string of hits including the sing-along anthems

I Predict a Riot, Oh My God and UK Number One single Ruby.

2016 saw Kaiser Chiefs return with a headline slot at V Festival before the release of their sixth album Stay Together which included the euphoric, pop-infused singlesParachute and Hole In My Soul.

Kaiser Chiefs join Little Mix, The Jackson, Jess Glynne, Olly Murs, Madness, Cliff Richard, The Beach Boys, UB40 featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey Virtue, George Benson, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, 80s v 90s night and indie stars The Charlatans among the star-studded headliners at Scarborough OAT for 2017.

Tickets for Kaiser Chiefs at Scarborough OAT, priced from £29.50, are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk (0844 844 0444) and www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).