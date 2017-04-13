VIDEO: Shot At Discovery for Sheffield's Velcro Teddy Bears

If you go down to Islington O2 Academy on April 27 you're in for a big surprise...Sheffield's own The Velcro Teddy Bears and fans will be gathered there for a certain shot at the big time.

The rock and roll quartet - singer and rhythm guitarist Sam 'Chaddy' Chadwick, aged 28, lead guitarist Mike 'Griff' Griffin, 28, bassist brother Josh, 26, and drummer Mike Holland, 27 - are in the final of a national battle of the bands competition..

The Pogues Irish Whiskey Shot At Discovery event at O2 Academy Islington will feature 10 acts who won their local O2 Academy heat to showcase their talent in front of music industry professionals. For ticket details see below.

Bands will to play15 minutes of original tracks or a three song set in a bid to win the ultimate artist development package - £3,000 towards new instruments, studio time to record an EP produced by members of The Pogues

Brontone Management, who have looked after The Pogues, Muse and Pulled Apart By Horses, will help take forward the winning bands' career.

The Velcro Teddy Bears, describing themselves as rock 'n' roll with a paisley shirt or two, have a big regional following who can't get enough of their self-penned tunes, melodic, punchy guitar riffs, fluid bass lines and the distinctive gravelly voice of frontman Chaddy, all heavily influenced by the likes of Paul Heaton to Led Zeppelin, Bob Dylan and Black Sabbath.

No strangers to awards they were crowned Yorkshire Unplugged Winners 2012 and Oxjam Battle of the Bands Winners 2014.

Chaddy, who formed the band with former Penistone Sixth Form pal Griff, says they are now ready to step up to the next level.

"We will be representing Sheffield and we are going to give it our best to bring that trophy back to this bit of the North," said Chaddy, who will be wearing his trademark lucky hat in the final.

"We play old school Sixtes rock and roll, a bit of mod in there and some good old story telling that I think gets lost a bit these days. Tales and tunes."

Griff added: " We were very honoured to win the regional heat n Sheffield. It was very humbling that our efforts were appreciated by the crowd and judges."

Chaddy, describing how he came up with the name for the band, said: "It was a recollection of age, youth and music. and how I could incorporate that. I thought about what you have as a child but not as an adult. Your teddy bear is one of those things. As you get older you get rid of your teddy bear but you instead you attach your own comforts and what you feel about stuff...and for me that was a velcro teddy bear.

"Hopefully we can be one of yours as well."

The band are organising a coach so fans can help cheer them on in London. They are also planning to release a new EP follow up to their most recent, What Makes You Right?

A busy summer includes playing Liverpool Sound City, Mosborough, Wentworth and Y-Not music festivals. Full details at www.facebook.com/pg/velcroteddybears

The Pogues Irish Whiskey Shot At Discovery finalists are DD Allen, from Bournemouth; IDestroy, Bristol; Garden, Oxford; Real Life Entertainment, Glasgow; The Velcro Teddy Bears, Sheffield; Big Bambora, Liverpool; Charles Dexter Ward & The Imagineers, Birmingham; Stupid Boots, Leicester; Many Moons, Newcastle; Bare Hunter, London.

