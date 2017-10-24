WIN: Disney On Ice Passport to Adventure family tickets for Sheffield Fly DSA Arena

Get your skates for your chance to win one of five family tickets we re giving away to see Disney On Ice presents Passport To Adventure at Sheffield Fly DSA Arena!

Mickey and Minnie Mouse, plus lots of other familiar Disney faces, will take audiences on a fun-filled tour of the imagination.

Journey to memorable Disney destinations with favourite characters and get swept away by classic tales that have captivated the world.

The latest ice spectacular visits FlyDSA Arena for nine performances from Wednesday to Sunday, November 15 to 19, 2017.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your seats. Tickets, now on sale, are £20.16 to £51.52, including booking fee, when bought on line at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or via the ticket hotline on 0114 256 5656. Tickets purchased in person at the Arena Box Office are £18.90 to £48.30, including booking fee.

Families will explore the African Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa, voyage deep under the sea to Ariel’s mystical underwater kingdom and tour London with Peter Pan and Wendy before flying to Neverland to meet up with Tinker Bell.

They will also be whisked away to the wintery wonderland of the number-one-animated feature film of all time, Disney’s Frozen, for an extraordinary adventure with sisters Anna and Elsa, rugged mountain man Kristoff and huggable snowman Olaf, as they journey to discover that true love is the most magical power of all.

The arena will be filled with music and magic in every scene as audiences discover four unique landscapes filled with boisterous pirates, Caribbean beats and tender moments.

With Academy Award-winning musical scores brought to life by world-class skating, Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure is an experience for all the family.

A special Fit To Dance pre-show, featuring Zootropolis, with upbeat music, fun characters and unforgettable moments will this year give families a chance to warm up before the main show.

Disney On Ice presents Passport To Adventure at Sheffield Fly DSA Arena from Wednesday to Sunday, November 15 to 19, 2017

Children under 24 months sitting on an adults knee are free and do not require a ticket on this show.

For a full breakdown of all ticket prices and booking fees visit http://www.flydsaarena.co.uk



Advanced reserved on-site event car parking is £7 or buy on the day, where available, for £10.

WIN FAMILY TICKETS:

We’ve got five family tickets to be won to see Disney On Ice presents Passport To Adventure at Sheffield Fly DSA Arena.For your chance to win a family ticket simply enter our free draw online or via Twitter.

Frozen stars will entertain fans at Disney On Ice Passport To Adventure at Sheffield Fly DSA Arena on November 15 to 19, 2017.

For a chance to win a family ticket simply enter our free prize draw online - CLICK HERE.

Or enter via Twitter by following @GW1962 and retweeting any of his tweets containing the hashtag #JPcompDOI17

Deadline is noon on Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

A winning family ticket is for four people and must include at least one supervising adult. Tickets may only be available for the first performance, on Wednesday, November 15.

Usual Johnston Press terms, conditions and marketing rules apply. Full details at www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.