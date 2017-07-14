Yorkshire's biggest Arena gets new boss who vows to continue £500m success story for region

Yorkshire's largest indoor premier entertainment venue got a new boss today and Joe Waldron - who replaces Rob O'Shea at the helm - has pledged to continue the £500m success story at Sheffield Area.

Sheffield Arena has brought more than an estimated £500 million to the Sheffield economy and welcomed over 16 million people through its doors since it opened 26-years ago.

New General Manager Joe, who was Rob’s deputy and right hand man for the past 11 years, has worked there for 18 years - bringing the experience and knowledge to ensure a seamless transition, say bosses at Sheffield International Venues, or SIV, who operate the Arena

The South Yorkshire venue, with its multi-purpose auditorium accommodating audiences from 3,000 to over 13,600, was recently named as one of the world's top music venues for ticket sales.

It sold over 166,000 music concert tickets in the first three months of the year with headliners including the likes of Drake, Olly Murs, The X Factor Live and Paul Carrack. Since then it has played host to Bruno Mars, Iron Maiden, WWE, Kings of Leon, Jeff Lynne’s ELO and Green Day along with multiple shows from Micky Flanagan, Take That plus events like Yorkshire Cosplay Con.

Yet to come this year are Queen and Adam Lambert, multiple nights with Little Mix, The Killers, Phil Collins, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, two nights of comedy with John Bishop, Mrs Brown's Boys, five days of Disney On Ice, Elvis World Tour, American comedy sensations the Impractical Jokers and events including Sheffield Film and Comic Con. Next weekend it hosts its MMA debut show ACB 65 Mixed Martial Arts Tournament.

Joe Waldron, new General Manager at Sheffield Arena

Big acts are already booking in for next year including Katy Perry and Michael McIntyre. Making its debut in January 2018 is Britain's Strongest Man, the Arenacross Tour is set to return, along with Five Star Wrestling and new Adam and Eve inspired musical Heaven On Earth.

For full show details and more visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk.

New boss Joe said: “I am delighted to be taking over as GM of the Arena. The wide variety and mix of events we have hosted over the 18 years I’ve been here, and those booked in for the future, make for a challenging and exciting work environment.

"We have a great team of hard working, experienced and talented staff here who will help me ensure the continued success of the venue. I look forward to maintaining and developing our relationships with all of the stakeholders who continue to make the arena the success story it is for Sheffield.”

Rob O'Shea who has left the role as Sheffield Arena GM after 11 years to concentrate on his event promotions company Manifesto Events.

After 22 years in venue management at Manchester Apollo and Sheffield Arena, the outgoing GM says he plans to concentrate on his event promotions company Manifesto Events - a company he started in 2012 with business partner and fellow music fan Stuart Basford.

He said: “I am sad to be leaving colleagues who have become friends, but after 11 years of running Sheffield Arena the time is right to concentrate all my efforts on Manifesto Events and promoting shows in Sheffield."

Sheffield Arena was ranked as 13th busiest arena in a league table of international music venues published by Pollstar, the industry publishing 'bible' for touring acts and venue attendances.

The Pollstar league only takes into consideration music events and not including Sheffield Steelers ice-hockey and other shows which have attracted thousands of more visitors to the venue this year, such as Strictly Come Dancing, Cirque du Soleil, Marvel Universe Live, Arenacross and comedy with Jack Whitehall and Russell Howard.

The Arena, which was officially opened on May 30, 1991 by Her Majesty The Queen, is operated by SIV which is part of the not-for-profit Sheffield City Trust (SCT) whose primary objective is to improve the health and wellbeing of Sheffield people by providing facilities for entertainment, sport and leisure.

