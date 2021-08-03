New festival will bring free art, film and shows plus a feast of food to 'underused' space in Sheffield city centre this summer

The festival will bring entertainment to the 'underused' Tudor Square

Festival On The Square, a brand new immersive festival will arrive at Tudor Square on Monday August 16 and run until August 30.

Showcasing the cream of the crop of Sheffield’s food, drink and art scene, Festival On The Square will play host to live art installations, food stalls from well known local traders, a series of shows curated by Sheffield Theatre, live entertainment, interactive activities and film screenings.

Activities will include a live art demonstration seeing the creation of an original large scale piece of art, art exhibitions from local galleries and artists such as Graves Art Gallery, BUBBA and Pete McKee, art creation workshops spanning various mediums and a dedicated mural space for visitors and tourists to leave their mark.

Justin Rowntree is one half of the duo behind the festival

Sheffield Theatre will be showcasing a curated series of shows which will feature acts from their recent successful production of “Together Season” and much more. The production will be showcasing seven shows spanning from the August Bank Holiday Friday until Sunday.

A curated program of film screenings will also run throughout the festival with the theme of films focusing on popular appeal interspersed with arthouse, educational, and locally produced content. From morning until afternoon, screenings will be family-focussed films, with educational content being shown daily.

A number of the films will be produced by local people and businesses such as screenings by Museums Sheffield and the South Yorkshire Film Network.

Along with locally produced films, families can enjoy daily screenings of much-loved classics such as Toy Story, The Lion King and Matilda.

For those looking for activities to get involved with, there will be a range of interactive workshops, performances and demonstrations provided by well known people in the area and local businesses.

Throughout the festival, live music including buskers and street performers will be on hand to keep festival goers entertained, with the performers ranging from amateur and professional street performers to buskers performing their acts.

The event will be delivered by Tom Lord of hospitality consultancy Bar Craft and Justin Rowntree from SweetSpot Hospitality thanks to a grant from the Sheffield City Council COVID19 Economic Recovery Fund.

They wanted to do something to bring the city back together and provide opportunities for local hospitality and cultural organisations to recover.

Tom said: “We’ve all been hugely impacted by the pandemic and we see this as an opportunity to come together to start to rebuild our industries. Sheffield is a brilliant place packed full of great arts and culture and what better way to celebrate it than to create a space to showcase it all for free in the heart of the city.”