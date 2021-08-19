Pottery fair featuring local artists and clay throwing demonstration comes to Sheffield

A piece by Krishna Alagaswaran.

The Pop-Up 2 Pottery, summer ceramics fair will feature 27 potters, sculptors, and ceramics artists eager to showcase their works and talk to visitors about their craft.

The outdoor fair will take place on August 22, 10am-4pm and will involve a range of local artists with different styles and specialisms from Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Craft workers have struggled to exhibit their work over the last year as galleries, tourist sites and craft fairs were closed or restricted due to the pandemic.

Bowls created by Joy Gibbs-Price.

Graham Northing, area conductor for the Northern Potters Association, said: “There has been so little on over the last 18 months, we are just quite happy to be out there. It’s nice to talk to people about what we do.

"There’s a whole range of people, experience levels and skills. For one of the potters coming, it’s his first show. Another potter, John Hudson does work for English Heritage and Kew Gardens.

"Linda Bulleyment has done exhibits in some of the biggest galleries in the country. She makes a lot of animal sculptures.

"This fair will be a good opportunity for the public to meet with the makers, see their work, discuss how things are made, what inspires their creations and perhaps even purchase something unique.

Animal sculpture, by Linda Bulleyment, who has exhibited her work are some of the biggest galleries in the country.

“It is the whole gamut of everything to do with pottery, ceramics and sculpture. There will be anything from £10, up to £2000, if John brings one of his fancy pieces, and everything in between. All sorts of ceramics will be on display – from the functional mugs, jugs and vases, through to the purely decorative and artistic work.

"There will be a small demo area where a couple of potters will be demonstrating how to throw a pot. Most of the potters also run courses.

“Fox Valley are an absolutely fantastic organisation to work with, I can’t sing their praises enough. It’s a lovely environment.”

For more information about this event, contact [email protected] or search for Northern-Potters on Facebook or Instagram.