Sheffield art exhibition for mental health awareness on show
An exhibition featuring artwork by people from Sheffield with experience of mental health conditions is taking place at the city centre’s Moor Market.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 12:51 pm
The free exhibition is a joint project between Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust and Sheffield Flourish, a mental health charity.
This year, the theme for the exhibition is ‘urban nature’.
The exhibition is taking place through SHSC’s annual arts festival and runs until Saturday October 16.
Soo Boswell, festival lead, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns forced many of us to take a fresh look at our local environment. For many of us this has meant discovering the natural world in the urban spaces we live.”