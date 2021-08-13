Free outdoor film screenings coming to Sheffield every day for two weeks are revealed
Festival On The Square, a new immersive festival in Tudor Square, has unveiled it’s exciting film screening schedule, curated by Showroom Cinema, ahead of the opening on August 16th.
Showcasing Sheffield' s creative arts scene, Festival On The Square will be screening films from Showroom’s long-term, local festival partners ShAFF and DocFest. Think, thrills and spills, with an intriguing range of work from local and international filmmakers.
Screenings will be free to attend but seats will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.
The full programme features everything from Yorkshire classics like Kes, through to cinematic wonders including The Third Man, and family-favourites such as The Lion King, Hidden Figures, Back to the Future and Inside Out.
The film schedule, running from August 16-30, will include a morning, afternoon and evening showing along with either a 60 minute film feature from the ShAFF collection or Northern Shorts from DocFest.
The full schedule is as follows:
Monday 16th August
Morning (11am) - Moana (PG) - 113 mins
Afternoon (2pm) - Matilda (U) - 102 mins
Evening (7.30pm) - Young Frankenstein (PG) - 106 mins
Tuesday 17th August
Morning (11am)- Inside Out (U) - 102 mins
Afternoon (2pm) - Raya & the Last Dragon (U) - 117 mins
Evening (7.30pm) - Hidden Figures (PG) - 127 mins
Wednesday 18th August
Morning (11am) - The Cameraman (U) - 78 mins
Afternoon (2pm) - Mulan (U) - 120 minutes
Evening (7.30pm)- The Third Man (PG) - 108 mins (TBC)
Thursday 19th August
Morning (11am) - Song of the Sea (PG) - 94 mins (TBC)
Afternoon (2pm) - Paddington (U) - 95 mins (TBC)
Evening (7.30pm) - Groundhog Day - 101 minutes
Friday 20th August
Morning (11am) - Toy Story (PG) - 81 mins
Afternoon (2pm)- Labyrinth (PG) - 101 mins
Evening (7.30pm) - The Princess Bride (PG) - 98 mins
Saturday 21st August
Morning (10.30am) - The Lion King (PG) - 88 mins
Afternoon (3pm)- Spider-man into the spider-verse (PG) - 116 mins
Evening (7.30pm) - Jurassic Park (PG) - 128 mins
Sunday 22nd August
Morning (11am) - Coco (PG) - 105 mins
Afternoon (2pm) - Up (PG) - 96 mins
Evening (6.30pm) - Mamma Mia (PG) - 110 mins
Monday 23rd August
Morning (11am) - Missing Link (U) - 93 mins
Afternoon (2pm) - Fantastic Mr Fox (PG) - 87 mins
Evening (7.30pm) - Rear Window (PG) - 115 mins
Tuesday 24th August
Morning (11am) - The Lion King (PG) - 88 mins
Afternoon (2pm) - Singin' In the Rain (U) 103 mins
Evening (7.30pm) - Sister Act (PG) - 103 mins (TBC)
Wednesday 25th August
Morning (11am) - The Secret of Kells (U) - 78 mins (TBC)
Afternoon (2pm) - The Lego Batman Movie (PG) - 105 min
Evening (7.30pm) - Life of Pi (PG) - 127 mins
Thursday 26th August
Morning (11am) - Raya & the Last Dragon (U) - 117 mins
Afternoon (2pm) - Amazing Grace (U) - 87 mins (TBC)
Evening (7.30pm) - Kes (PG) - 113 mins
Friday 27th August
Morning (11am) - Paddington (U) - 95 mins (TBC)
Afternoon (3pm) - The Truman Show (PG) - 103 mins.
Monday 30th
Morning (10am)- Up (PG) - 96 mins
Afternoon (12.30pm) - Spiderman into the Spiderverse (PG) - 116 mins
Afternoon (3pm)- Back to the Future (PG)- 116 mins
Evening (5.30pm)- Labyrinth (PG) - 101 mins
Evening (8pm)- Jurassic Park (PG) - 128 minutes