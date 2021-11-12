Harry Potter anniversary screening held at Castleton cave next weekend

The film will be screened at 7.30pm on Friday 19 and Saturday 20, with doors opening (alohomora) at 5.30pm each day.

Cinema-goers can enjoy live music, delicious street food and a fully stocked bar in the car park area, before meandering through the village of Castleton and taking their seats inside the cave for the film.

Once seated, guests will be able to order drinks and cinema snacks to their seats via an app. There will also be a few magical surprises and themed drink and snacks for attendees.The film is classified PG and this event is suitable for the entire family but, as fans of the film will know, a troublesome troll and the Dark Lord himself make an appearance, and parental discretion is advised. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult who is aged 18 or older.

If you have been living in a cupboard under the stairs for the last two decades and still don’t know the story, Philosopher’s Stone sees a young boy find out that he is a wizard and enroll at a magical high school where he learns magic and takes on an evil wizard.