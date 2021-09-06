Here's how Sheffield residents can get free tickets for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie premiere screenings

Sheffield will welcome Jamie home with a special premiere of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, the film adaptation of the hit musical, on September 17 – the same day it launches on Amazon Prime Video around the world.

The premiere will be held at the Crucible and Tudor Square on September 17, with the stars of the show paying homage to Sheffield Theatres, who originally commissioned and staged the musical that the film is based on.

Sheffield City Council has announced that they are funding Sheffield based Cinema For All to organise free community screenings around the city to ensure wider access and inclusivity to this great cultural production.

The premiere will be held at the Crucible and Tudor Square on September 17.

The screenings will take place at the same time as the cast and media premiere at The Crucible at 7.30 pm on Friday, and will be held at Abbeydale Picture House, Kelham Island Film Club, The Civic in Barnsley and the Film Unit at the University of Sheffield.

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see the support in Sheffield for this brilliant film and the really positive impact it’s had on people across the city who have been involved from the start – from sharing local knowledge of the best locations to working on the production as cast and crew.

“Our city is known for its warm welcome, grit and vibrancy, and you can see those themes running right through Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Sheffielders can be proud of the finished product, and it’s only right that we celebrate it here. I hope everyone can get down to the display for an added experience that celebrates the whole story.”

Tickets for the screenings will be made available at midday on Tuesday, September 7, at bit.ly/JamieMovie.