Sheffield cinema festival will showcase the best film from around the world

Running from Wednesday 6 to Sunday 17 October, the festival will showcase the best new cinema from around the world. Offering cinemagoers, the chance to see some of the most anticipated films of the year ahead of their theatrical release.

The festival opens with Western, The Harder they Fall. The debut film by Jaymes Samuel, which tells the story of African-American cowboys. On Thursday 7 October is Spencer, Pablo Larrain’s much-anticipated follow-up to Jackie (2016). Spencer follows Princess Diana over a Christmas weekend at Sandringham, where she is contemplating ending her marriage. In the lead role, Kristen Stewart has received universal critical acclaim for her portrayal of the unhappy, stifled princess. The week continues with The Souvenir: Part II and Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho before highlighting two fascinating foreign language films on Sunday 10 October; Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car is a restrained, riveting drama based on Haruki Murakami’s short story, while Sebastien Meise’s Great Freedom - winner of the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize at this year’s Cannes – is a captivating story of queer history in post-WWII Germany.

On Monday 11 October, the festival continues with the long-awaited big-screen return of Jane Campion and her gripping Western drama The Power of the Dog. Mid-week screenings of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and charming underdog tale The Phantom of the Open lead into a weekend of some excellent films.

Spencer.