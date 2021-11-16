Sheffield cinema's spectacular line-up of cinematic delights

This Friday is one of the best weeks we've had, with a genuinely spectacular line-up of cinematic delights to feast your eyes on.

All of this week's new releases at the Showroom Cinema are fresh from being critical hits on the film festival circuit – making waves in Berlin, Venice, Cannes, and our own London Film Festival, respectively.

Petite Maman

Petite Maman.

Petite Maman premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.

It's the latest film from French auteur Celine Sciamma, who wowed us all with Portrait of a Lady on Fire last year.

The film follows an 8-year-old girl in the aftermath of her grandmother's passing, who visits her mother's childhood home, and meets a new friend – her own mother at her age.

It is a delightfully small, simple film with a big concept and enormous emotional weight.

King Richard.

The Power of the Dog

This is a brooding, slow-burn Western that leans more into burn than it does slow.

Two brothers (Jesse Plemons and an unrecognisable Benedict Cumberbatch) find their already-unstable relationship in jeopardy when one of them gets married.

Directed by Jane Campion, it's the first film she has helmed in over a decade, and it is well worth the wait.

Drive My Car. Hidetoshi Nishijima and Toko Miura.

Drive My Car

Selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Drive My Car went on to win the award for Best Screenplay.

An expansion of Haruki Murakami's short story of the same name, this epic adaptation is a tale of trust, betrayal, and human relationships.

This was the critic's top-rated film during Cannes.

King Richard

King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time: Venus and Serena Williams.