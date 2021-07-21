Showroom Cinema: Film perspective on the refugee crisis

The film is a remarkable, deadpan comedy-drama that follows Omar, a young Syrian musician that is placed on a remote Scottish island while he awaits the results of his asylum claim. It offers a fresh perspective on the refugee crisis and seeks to humanise a group of people otherwise largely villainised or pitied in film.

Limbo strikes a unique balance between absurdist humour, drama and tragedy, finding warmth and joy in the face of adversity. Making a comedy about the refugee crisis is no easy feat. Still, in Limbo, Ben Sharrock has managed to avoid making light of the film’s more challenging themes. Instead, they are faced head-on, which grounds the film in comfortable, relatable realism. Even in the darkest times, it perseveres, constantly pushing forwards.

Despite only being Sharrock’s second film, there is an incredibly well-established directorial voice here. You can see flavours from other directors that came before him - Roy Andersson, Aki Kaurismaki and Eila Suliman. All experts in the deadpan and the absurd, but this film is uniquely Sharrock’s. What’s particularly unique is how Sharrock manages to get the deadpan notes pitch-perfect - a traditionally distant and observational style – but still manages to create a deeply heartfelt film. Limbo invites you on a journey and asks you to invest yourself in the story.

