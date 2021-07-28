Showroom Cinema: Four great films for you this weekend in Sheffield

Many found that their audience reach was much wider than they had realised; they reached new audiences and grew despite the lack of physical spaces. When cinemas reopened, many worried that this commitment to making films more widely available, would be lost in the pursuit of exclusivity; thankfully, this doesn't seem to be the case.

Since the Showroom reopened, I've noticed a much broader interest in collaboration, with many great programmes touring nationally rather than in one city. It's exciting to think that film premieres could be happening in every major city, with thousands, rather than hundreds getting to experience them together.

I've been personally astounded by the number of opportunities we've had to collaborate since opening. I can confidently say there are lots to look forward to in autumn/winter. In the meantime, this weekend marks our first collaboration with Sundance Film Festival London – with four films from their excellent programme opening here in Sheffield right after their first UK screenings in London.

This Thursday, we've got a preview of The Sparks Brothers. A new documentary from Edgar Wright on Ron & Russell Mael, celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks, 'your favourite band's favourite band'.

On Friday, there's Writing With Fire, a captivating documentary looking at India's only newspaper run by Dalit women. A stirring, inspiring story about a group of women who defend the need for accurate, fearless journalism in pursuit of justice.

On Saturday, there's a special preview of The Nest. A moody thriller from Sean Durkin starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon, a wealthy couple who move to the British countryside and find their lives spiralling out of control.

Finally, on Sunday, Zola. After a now-infamous thread of tweets went viral in 2019, rights to the story were bought by production company A24.