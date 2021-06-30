Showroom Cinema: Opportunities to catch your favourite film from the past

We’ll be kicking off a month full of repertory programming with a tribute to some of the best British films from Film4 Productions. Film4 have a long history of supporting the freshest British talent, breaking boundaries with films that offered bold new perspectives. Launching this Saturday with Trainspotting, the programme will also include Local Hero, Brassed off, My Beautiful Laundrette, Bhaji on the Beach and Sexy Beast. Each film will screen twice, with two films screening every week for three weeks.

Following that, from Friday 23 July, we’re finally launching a programme that I’ve been trying to get hold of for years. The World of Wong Kar-Wai will be a seven-week retrospective of films from one of the greatest living international filmmakers (in my opinion). This incredible programme of seven feature films and one exclusive short film, each restored into glorious 4K. Many of the restorations were overseen by Wong Kar-Wai himself and are presented in an entirely new format. In a statement about his approach, he said: “As the saying goes: ‘No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man.’ Since the beginning of this process, these words have reminded me to treat these restorations as an opportunity to present new works, from a different vantage point in my career. Having arrived at the end of this process, these words still hold true. I invite the audience to join me in starting afresh, as these are not the same films, and we are no longer the same audience.”