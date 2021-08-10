Showroom Cinema: The Best British Short is by far my favourite category

I have been a voter for BIFA for a few years now, and Best British Short is by far my favourite category. Largely overlooked, short films are where many of the most exciting filmmakers have the space to experiment. Unbound by the need to make a film broadly appealing or commercial, it’s here that they are at their most raw. Directors like Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, In Bruges) started by fleshing out their style with a short. McDonagh’s hilarious, tightly-wound short film Six Shooter won the BAFTA in 2004, opening the doors of the film industry wide open. Check-in on the Internet Movio Database (IMDb) page of your favourite filmmaker, and there will almost always be at least one, but usually three to four short films at the start of their careers. Many even act as ‘proof of concept’ for feature films they have in mind, with films from Whiplash to the Saw franchise beginning their lives in a snappy 15-minute format.