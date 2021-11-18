Comedian who appeared on Taskmaster to come to Sheffield as part of a UK tour this month

Paul Chowdhry said that Sheffield is one of the best places for comedy in the UK.

Paul Chowdhry, a multi-award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and writer will come to Sheffield on November 25 as part of his UK tour, Family Friendly Comedian (no children).

The tour follows hot on the heels of Live Innit, Paul’s hit Amazon Prime stand-up special and record-breaking live tour which saw him become the first British Asian comic to sell out Wembley Arena.

Paul will perform at Sheffield City Hall and, in an effort to support and promote regional comedy, his opening act will be a local Sheffield comedian.

Paul Chowdhry will be performing at Sheffield City Hall on November 25.

Paul said: “I think Sheffield is one of the best places for comedy in the UK. The arts and music scene in Sheffield since I was growing up was always very good. Gatecrasher was one of the best club nights in the country. You notice that all the biggest touring shows tend to go to Sheffield because the audiences are so receptive. There’s such a diverse audience that you get there.”

Paul rose to prominence following an appearance on season 3 of the popular challenge based comedy show Taskmaster, hosted by Greg Davies. He has been performing since 1999 and has three UK tours under his belt.

Family Friendly Comedian plays on the question of what is and isn’t acceptable to joke about, and as Paul takes aim and any and every group, the audience will be left to decide if he has become family friendly.

Paul added: "I have probably toured in Sheffield for 15-20 years. All my main tours, What’s Happening White People?, PC’s World, Live Innit, and now Family Friendly Comedian have come to Sheffield.

“Sheffield is very friendly, especially when you come from down south. Up north people will ask you how you are and how your day has been. If you do that down south people will think that you’ve escaped from a mental asylum

“I love coming to Sheffield. Sheffield City Hall is an incredible venue. I’ve done tours there previously but this time I’m in the main room which I haven’t done before. That’s a big jump up for me.”