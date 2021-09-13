Comedy singing group Fascinating Aïda is coming to Sheffield this week

Fascinating Aïda returns to Sheffield on September 14.

For nearly four decades - from their first album entitled SWEET FA (1984), through the late 90’s show IT, WIT, DON'T GIVE A SH*T GIRLS to the 2012 smash-hit tour CHEAP FLIGHTS, Fascinating Aïda have captured the political and social fixations of our times.

The group will make their return to Sheffield, performing at City Hall on Tuesday, September 14 at 7.30pm. The show is directed by Paul Foster, who also directed Kiss Me Kate, and Annie Get Your Gun which were performed at The Crucible.

The brand-new show will feature a selection of old favourites, songs you haven’t heard before and some you wish you’d never heard in the first place. But the songs are mostly topical and the glamour remains unstoppable.

The comedy singing group have been nominated for several prestigious awards including the Olivier award.

With three Olivier Award nominations and over 25 million YouTube and Facebook hits for Cheap Flights and their incredibly rude Christmas song how can you possibly miss them?

Dillie Keane founded Fascinating Aïda in 1983 (and was joined by key writing partner Adèle Anderson in 1984) and since then the group has played in hundreds of theatres in the UK and Ireland.

They have toured Australia three times, including a month at the Sydney Opera House, and also played New Zealand, San Francisco, New York, Berlin, Kenya, South Africa and Singapore.

They have made numerous television appearances and radio recordings, released seven CDs, three DVDs, two videos, an autobiography and a songbook, and have also been nominated for several awards including the Olivier, Perrier, and New York Drama Desk.

The group are coming to Sheffield as part of their UK tour.

In 2013 they won Best Musical Act in the London Cabaret Awards. Despite being around since before the birth of the internet, Fascinating Aida has clocked up over 25 million views on YouTube and counting, and their videos have become viral phenomena multiple times.