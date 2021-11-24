Dirty Dancing in concert comes to Sheffield City Hall next year - tickets on sale now

Tickets for Dirty Dancing in Concert are on sale now.

The new sing and dance-along cinema experience will come to Sheffield City Hall for one night only at 7.00pm on May 17 next year.

Fans of the 80s classic can enjoy the digitally remastered hit film like never before on a full-size cinema screen, alongside a live band and singers performing the film’s iconic songs.

With a soundtrack that marked a generation, Dirty Dancing in Concert promises to bring a thrilling new and unique experience to the 80s classic, including songs ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Hey! Baby!’, and ‘Do You Love me?’

Immerse yourself in the timeless romance and experience one of the most memorable movies of the past three decades, now live.

Dirty Dancing, that most 80s of 80s films, tells the story of Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey), who while spending the summer at a resort with her family, falls in love with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze).

Directly following the film, the band and singers will throw an encore party that will surely take you back to the time of your life as you sing and dance along to your favourite Dirty Dancing songs.