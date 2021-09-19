Five of the best theatre shows coming to Sheffield soon
From musicals to solo shows and a bit of Christmas spirit, there is plenty of theatre to look forward to in Sheffield this autumn and winter season.
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 9:07 pm
Here are five of the best upcoming theatre shows with something for everyone to enjoy.
Get the dates in your diary! All tickets available via www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Treat yourself to a slice of five-star musical pie with ‘Waitress’ at the Lyceum, Tue Sep 28 – Oct 2.
The world’s best-loved musical is back, Grease is at the Lyceum from October 5-9.
Naked Hope, Mark Farrelly’s hugely-acclaimed solo play is at the Studio Theatre on Tue 2 Nov.
A joyous stage adaptation of What the Ladybird Heard is at Lyceum Theatre. Wed 10 – Fri 12 Nov.
Modern day holiday classic ‘Elf the Musical’ brings some Christmas spirit to the Lyceum. Tue 16 – Sat 20 Nov.