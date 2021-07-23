New free comedy night showcasing local talent to launch in Sheffield

Tom Douglas performing a set. PR Photography Sheffield

Tom Douglas is behind the new event set to launch at The Teller bar on Abbeydale Road this August and hopes it will help to ‘revive’ the city’s comedy scene/

The opening night of “Tell em again @ The Teller” will take place on August 3, with the next performance slated for August 17 and plans for it to then run indefinitely on a fortnightly basis.

Tom, who will be hosting the nights, describes his brand of comedy as ‘sharp and quick witted’, but a wide range of different comedians will be performing.

Promotional poster for "Tell 'em again" hosted by Tom Douglas

The painter by trade, and father of two, said: “People are going to have a good time, there will be a good atmosphere and they will get to see some really good quality comedians. It’s a chance to see some future stars of the circuit.

“There will be a lot of contrasting styles on display. We have a woman who works as a lawyer talks about her experiences, we have a disabled comedian who talks about his disability.

"There is a massive range.”

The night is free to attend but Tom said people should aim to get to the venue early to avoid disappointment as they have already had a lot of interest.

He added: “People want to be entertained and they want to have a laugh again. It’s good to have a comedy night this side of the city.

“The pandemic influenced my decision to set this up.

"It had a lot of people talking about things they wanted to do and when you get the chance again you go straight for it.

"Sheffield comedy is coming out of the pandemic swinging, with a healthy, rapidly expanding scene, with ROFL, The Comedy Hose, Kelham Comedy Club and Yellow Arch Comedy Club to name but a few other great nights.

"I don’t see us as in competition, we’re friends and we're all working together to revive comedy in Sheffield.

"In the past Sheffield has lagged behind cities like Leeds and Manchester but we are really holding our own.

Sheffield has a really strong scene at the minute and it’s only going to get stronger.”