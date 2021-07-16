Review: Cendrillon

Pauline Viardot was one of the outstanding musical artists of the nineteenth century. This salon operetta, with piano accompaniment, shows her remarkable skills as a composer. A retelling of the tale of Cinderella without the wicked stepmother, Cendrillon gives all the singers opportunity to display their voices using many nineteenth century styles of music. There are some fine duets and an impressive sextet when the guests at the ball wonder about the identity of the beautiful new arrival.