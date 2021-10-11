Review: Classic musical Grease

The cast of Grease at the Lyceum

Certain people in the audience – mentioning no names, ahem – may be a little perplexed when songs unheard in the film version, but perhaps from the original production, are dropped back in.

After starting almost too fast, with dialogue rattled out, the cast of Grease at The Lyceum settled into their roles after a few songs and really hit their stride by the time Greased Lightning rolled around.

It was a fast-paced race through the story of teenagers navigating love, friendship and growing up, with a clever, colourful set and all the hits.

Jacob Fisher brought a real burst of personality and comedy to Vince Fontaine and all of the supporting Pink Ladies stood out too – Tendai Rinomhota brought that Rizzo sass with style.

There was a rousing finish that had everyone singing ‘Born to Hand Jive’ all the way home.

