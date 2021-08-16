Review: Outdoor show in Kelham Island succeeded in making opera more accessible

It cannot be easy singing opera outdoors in Kelham Island’s courtyard, but they did it really well.

The three singers all have strong voices and Andrea Tweedale was impressive as Lia.

The ten piece musical ensemble, conducted by Julianne Gallant, was just right.

The Prodigal Son.

Sung in English with the clear diction of all the singers, lovely music and the heart-warming return of the prodigal to his family, Opera on Location certainly succeeded in their aim of making opera more accessible.

We are lucky to have them in Sheffield.

With four sold-out performances in one day, they are enthusiastically making up for lost time.

The sun shone on the first performance and we thoroughly enjoyed it.

The Prodigal Son.

By Mavis Kirkham

The Prodigal Son.