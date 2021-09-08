Sheffield gym hosts fitness games to help disadvantaged kids access sport

Sheffield gym, Prime Mover Fitness, is hosting a fitness and novice weightlifting competition, The Prime Mover Fitness Games, at its Jessop Street venue.

The event will be raising money to support The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, which supports disadvantaged youngsters in Sheffield to access sports.

Gym owner, Danny Pilkington, said: "This event really demonstrates the ethos of Prime Mover Fitness – we are about encouraging people to push themselves physically and mentally while doing their bit for the community.”

Game on for community at Sheffield gym’s charity event.

Just last year the gym raised more than £10,000 with their Love for Lebanon event and Danny hopes for more of the same.

“Our aim is to beat the total raised at our Love for Lebanon event. The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust is the perfect cause as it is a way for the gym and community to help young people to get the physical, mental and social benefits from being involved in sports."

The Games are open to all and will take place in the gym on Saturday, October 16, alongside a family fun day with some special guest appearances from athletes who are supporting the charity.