Theatre veteran makes return to Sheffield's Lyceum for emotional one woman show

Jodie stars as Emma in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black’s Tell Me On A Sunday, the story of an English girl navigating life in 1980s New York.

This will be Jodie’s second tour of Tell Me On A Sunday, having first taken on the role of Emma in 2015, and he second one woman show, following Shirley Valentine in 2017.

Jodie said: “It is one of the most challenging things you will ever do - you are out there on your own with no-one to back you up. Luckily I have got a fantastic orchestra behind me.

"It’s difficult to rehearse, but at least it is Covid safe! All of the questions you have are in yourself. Paul Foster is a brilliant director and that makes the job so much easier.

"The show is about a woman who gets knocked down and she is always getting back up - she has this resilience and this drive for life. I think that is a lot of what we have faced with past year.

“Webber and Black made a song – Tell Me On A Sunday – that is difficult to sing because you are that emotional that you get a lump in your throat - and then when you can see the audience crying it sets you off too.”

Jodie stayed involved in theatrical productions even during the pandemic where performances were streamed to virtual audiences.

She added: “Streaming is brilliant and I hope they carry on with it because it captures theatre and everyone has access to it. But there is no comparison whatsoever to live theatre. A lot of people aren’t sure if they want to go back, but the theatres are so safe, they have gone above and beyond.”

Jodie has performed at Lyceum theatre previously with shows including Spamalot and Shirley Valentine. She said: “I am not shy about that place, I can’t wait to come back. The Sheffield audience are great, they have a warmth about them and you look forward to coming.”