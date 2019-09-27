Sheffield pub turned into restaurant by chef in bid to "change food and drink scene"

Chef Jordan Atkinson who is launching a new American soul food pop up in Sheffield. Picture Scott Merrylees

Jordan Atkinson, who as reported recently has been running an American soul food pop up inspired by his childhood holidays in the city, is taking on The Feighting Cock Less at 71 Montenay Crescent, between Parson Cross and Ecclesfield.

He aims to open it at as new venture the 71 Restaurant and Bar in November.

Jordan said: “This is me putting myself into a restaurant and bar.

Inside the pub that Jordan is turning into his restaurant

“Myself and my team aim to change the food and drink scene around Ecclesfield, bring a fresh pub menu to the bar side and bring in fun dining, my version of fine dining but without the pretentious atmosphere and small portions, to the restaurant side.”

The pub is currently closed while Jordan’s team prepare it for reopening.

As a restaurant and bar, it will have three bars serving coffees, local ales, wines and gins, and a waiting area.

Jordan, who is aged 22 and lives near Ecclesfield, said it would aim to open from 8.30am for coffee and cakes, serve breakfast from 10am, lunch from noon until 4pm and then an evening menu.

The former pub Jordan is turning into a restaurant