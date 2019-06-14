Miller & Carter Steakhouse to open at Sheffield Valley Centertainment creating 50 new jobs

The premium steakhouse is due to open on July 26, with work on the new restaurant commencing on July 1.

Located within Valley Centertainment, the new Miller & Carter is seeking to recruit 50 talented team members including those to work in the kitchen and front of house.

Miller & Carter's rump steak and BBQ ribs

The new Miller & Carter is also on the lookout for any budding bartenders who can shake up a cocktail and match wines to the perfect steak.

Harminder Dhesi, retail business manager at Miller & Carter Sheffield Centertainment, comments: “Bringing a new Miller & Carter to Sheffield is a fantastic opportunity for the brand and we look forward to providing the best steaks and service that Miller & Carter is renowned for across the UK.

“Everyone who works for us is completely obsessed with steak and we’re keen to recruit people who share in our love for excellent quality - both food and service, and we’re looking to attract applicants with enthusiasm to join the team and become official steak geeks. We want team members to deliver a fantastic experience for every guest that walks through our doors, as we gear up to our opening in a month’s time.”

Miller & Carter serve only premium-graded beef, which is sourced from carefully selected cattle reared on sustainable British and Irish farms, before being matured for at least 30 days. A choice of 12 quality cuts, including a 30oz Longbone Tomahawk and our award-winning Sirloin, are then hand-prepared by our master butcher and expertly grilled by specially trained chefs.

To apply for a role at Miller & Carter Sheffield Centertainment, please contact general manager Sam Ellis on 07534 194444.