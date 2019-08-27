"There's no place better than Sheffield to get outdoors and enjoy our natural planet"

Mike Smith at Dana cafe in Crookes for 'Favourite Things'.Picture Scott Merrylees

Forbidden Planet

I guess being a scientist being ‘nerd’ is part of the job.

Forbidden Planet is full of trinkets and mystery bags, eclectic board games and graphic novels. They have free comic book days to give you a taste of the massive range available too.

Edale, Hope Valley, Peak District

Dana Café

I discovered this café by accident when looking to buy my first house. We decided to stop off somewhere to give us the chance to discuss options and I instantly fell in love.

This vegetarian and vegan café is perfect if, like me, you need some dairy free options. The staff are incredible, and everything is very fairly priced. Tea that is served as tea leaf always gets a thumbs up from me.

Pret A Manger

Ever since first visiting a Pret in London I longed for them to open one in Sheffield, and then they opened two.

They serve the best tea in Sheffield without fail. Not to mention their almond butter and dark chocolate cookie is to die for.

Their food and drink aside, Pret is an incredible company that support the homeless. At the end of everyday any food that is left is handed over to local charities or given out by themselves to the homeless.

They also provide employment for the homeless to help those in need. Everything you buy here goes towards helping those who need it.

The Boardwalk

Although now closed, my university band played our first ever gig here. My band, Steel Reasoning, was a metal band and we opened for a local Sheffield band called Dissident.

My claim to fame here is that Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys served me. It was one of the most memorable nights of my life, an incredible electric atmosphere with good people and good music. It’s a shame it’s now gone, but it will always live with me.

Myers Grove Cattery

I’ve had my cat Jack for nine years, and I’ve always used Myers Grove Cattery when I’ve had to go away. He’s always been treated like a king whilst there, which is interesting when he comes back home! They love him there, and he’s even had a self-portrait by the owner.

Our NHS

I’ve worked in the NHS for 10 years and it’s an incredible place, not just for the staff but for the patients too. It’s a shame that the good things that come out of the NHS aren’t in the papers more.

I’ve always wanted to work in a place that helps people and here I can use my scientific background every day to help thousands.

The Peaks

I feel privileged to have such a massive place just on my doorstep to visit and explore. From caves to ‘mountains’ and meadows to hillsides. it has it all.