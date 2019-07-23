Sheffield's Steel Valley Ride gains momentum

Cyclists gather for the Sheffield event

Around 150 mountain bikers took part in the 31 mile mountain bike challenge which took place on July 20.

Established by local countryside management charity, the Steel Valley Project, the popular event is now in its third year and is seeing increased interest from local mountain bikers and enthusiasts from other areas, to ride on the bridleways around Stocksbridge.

The route started and finished at Trek Sheffield Fox Valley, who gave up part of their shop for the event HQ.

They also worked closely with the Steel Valley Project to create promotional flyers and donate a free water bottle to all entrants along with a prize draw donation, won by Kevin Hilton.

There was brilliant sunshine, but strong winds and horizontal rain on the moors for the event, along with an unexpected route diversion due to a burning car on the road, but all went smoothly and riders sampled a different experience to last year.

The Steel Valley Ride is billed as a charity challenge, so people entering range from the serious mountain biker to those just starting out. Some finish the route in around three hours, with others taking a more leisurely approach over six to seven hours.

Support is growing from local businesses and people in the community and the charity is keen to thank all the volunteers who gave up their Saturday to help create a great experience.

Liberty Speciality Steels and Dransfield Properties Limited (Fox Valley Shopping Centre) provided welcome parking facilities, Ride Holme mountain bike guiding acted as event sweeper (collecting signs and giving morale support to those riding at the back) and Sport Sunday Event Photography took images of the riders coming down Whinstone Lee Tor in the Peak District.

Steel Valley Project manager, Tom Newman, said “Thank you to everybody who helped make this year’s Steel Valley Ride such an enjoyable day for everyone, including the enthusiastic cyclists, friendly volunteers, generous event partners and dedicated staff team.”

"Another great event and well organised. Thanks again to everyone who makes it possible and organising it. Absolutely loved it!"