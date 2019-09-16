200 new jobs as Sheffield call centre lands two big contracts

Paul Fletcher, MD at CC33 in Sheffield.

CC33 is recruiting people to its Sheffield and Rotherham offices over the next two months.

Earlier this month The Star reported that the company needed 90 staff due to growth.

Managing director Paul Fletcher said the new jobs were on top of that.

He said: “I’m very happy, these are good problems to have. We are geared up to do this.

“If we get good people into the business we will keep growing and can give opportunities to staff who have been with us for a while to move up and earn more.”

The firm handles calls for firms in energy, telecoms, insurance, retail, telecoms and automotive.

Mr Fletcher said one new contract stemmed from a speculative email sent by sales director John Robinson on the day the first story was published on September 4.

And he went out of his way to praise the work of the team that had set the company on a “hockey stick of growth.”

“Our new clients could have done their sales and marketing in-house but they chose CC33.

“We are seen as one of the leading outsourcers in the UK for sales and customer service operations.”

The company has hired a recruitment firm and he was confident they would find the staff they needed, he added.

“We’ve already got 47 booked in for assessment. It’s a challenge but based on the first couple of groups booked in it should be all right.”

CC33 aims to outshine rivals by paying monthly, not hourly, and higher than the industry average.

It also allows clients to listen in on workers’ calls and contact them directly if they have comments afterwards.

CC33 is based on Allen Street in Shalesmoor where it employs 130. Earlier this month it opened a 150-seat second office on Mansfield Road, Rotherham, and hired 50. Headcount today is 210.

Mr Fletcher was a co-founder of call centre company Voice.