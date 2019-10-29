AESSEAL to host open evening for mechanical engineers of the future

AESSEAL apprentices.

The firm makes mechanical seals and support systems at its Global Technology Centre in Mill Close, Rotherham.

On Wednesday November 6 it will throw open its doors to anyone interested in finding out more about its award-winning apprenticeship programme.

Between 4.30pm and 7pm visitors will be able to take a tour and see its multi-million pound manufacturing equipment up close.

Some of the 120 past and present apprentices will be there to talk about life at the firm. They’ll be joined by colleagues who can explain what different departments do, including computer aided manufacturing computer aided design, systems, test house and CNC machining.

Representatives from the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre Training Centre and Rotherham College, who work with AESSEAL to deliver training, will give information about the mechanical engineering apprenticeship scheme.

Engineering director Stephen Shaw, said: “Mechanical engineering offers a wide range of career options and we aim to let local students get a real glimpse the fantastic professional life an apprenticeship offers.