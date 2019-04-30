Arts show helps Sheffield Property Association build ties in London

Sheffield’s property sector is punching above its weight in London, according to a top developer in the capital.

David Ainsworth, president of the City Property Association and chief executive of developer CORE, said a pioneering link up with Sheffield Property Association was helping to put the northern city on the map.

Guests at the event at Two Temple Place.

And that awareness could lead to investment and relocations.

London and Sheffield have the only property associations in the country.

The friendship culminated in an event organised by the S-PA, with Museums Sheffield, which showcased the city’s Ruskin collection to scores of people from the capital’s property sector.

It also featured a panel of speakers discussing property, culture and the arts.

Alexis Krachai S-PA director, left, chats to David Ainsworth, president of the City Property Association in London.

Mr Ainsworth said it provided a non-businessy forum for people to meet and build relationships.

He added: “As a developer, when you have an alignment of stars, it’s amazing what can be achieved. The two organisations have a synergy and a similar outlook and a lot of people working for something that’s of benefit to the whole.

“As a result, Sheffield is a place that is punching above its weight. And awareness leads to investment and relocations by occupiers.”

The show was held at Two Temple Place, a neo-Gothic mansion near Victoria Embankment built for William Waldorf Astor in 1895.

The director of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, Dr Tristram Hunt, said it was a “superb display of Sheffield’s new-found cultural confidence.”

He added: “With leading creative and business leaders, we discussed the future of urban planning, design, innovation and beauty – all whilst surrounded by the words, images, and memory of John Ruskin. The evening showed how inspirational and purposeful the legacy of Ruskin can be, in both Yorkshire and London.”

Tim Bottrill of property agent, colloco, and founding director of Sheffield Property Association said the link between property, culture and the arts was central to making Sheffield “greater, better and more beautiful.”

He added: “The S-PA was delighted to make its largest investment to date to support Museums Sheffield and the exhibition.

“Creating amazing places to live, work and visit is about providing people with positive experiences they remember and want to enjoy again and again. Culture and the arts are key to bringing communities together to enjoy those experiences and attracting visitors and investment from around the world.

“The city is rightly proud of its cultural assets like the Ruskin Collection so every effort should be used to share them with others. In return we will generate more interest in Sheffield amongst those we need to invest in helping us to build a world class city and to provide opportunities for all.”

Alexis Krachai, managing director of Counter Context and also an S-PA founding director said working with Museums Sheffield allowed them to raise the profile of Sheffield outside of the city.

He added: “This was about showcasing Sheffield to an audience from London and around the world.

“We know that every investment starts with a conversation. Being able to have conversations with over 190 key contacts in London helped us build the partnerships that will deliver more good-quality developments and more good quality jobs in our city.

“There is no reason why Sheffield cannot aspire to be the cultural capital of the North of England. We see our work with Museums Sheffield as the start of realising that ambition.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​