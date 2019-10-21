Barnsley and Rotherham celebrate the best in business

Lifetime Achievement recipient Ted Lowe with Chamber president Lisa Pogson.

The Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards, sponsored by AAG IT Services, took place at Magna and was attended by 575 people.

Hosted by Rotherham-based actor and Emmerdale star Dean Andrews, the event saw ENGIE secure a double award win: Commitment to People Development and the overall Business of the Year 2019.

The event started with FareShare receiving a £3,000 donation from award sponsor Fortem, after securing the title of Charity of Year.

The ceremony also gave special recognition to Ted Lowe who was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award. At the other end of his career, Oliver Wilde of Engie Regeneration Ltd, won the Apprentice of the Year Award.

Chief executive of the Chamber, Andrew Denniff said: “This year’s awards have seen a record number of entries, culminating in a sell-out event which proved to be a memorable evening which celebrated the achievements of businesses of all shapes and sizes based in the region.

“I would like to congratulate the winners on the evening, especially our newly-crowned business of the year ENGIE. The success of the event illustrates some of the truly amazing work which is being undertaken in our region, from the new and promising companies who have a bright future ahead of them to established companies who are celebrating milestone anniversaries”.

The other winners were, Launchpad Most Promising New Business: The Elite Wax Group. Jelf Business Community Impact Award: FareShare. AAG IT Services Best Use of Technology: Hogen Systems Ltd. Enzygo Business Growth Award: Corrosion Resistant Materials.Finance For Enterprise Marketing Campaign of the Year: LensGo Visual Media. Brook Corporate Developments Excellence in Customer Service: Amanda’s Blinds. National Fluid Power Centre Excellence in Manufacturing: Charles H Coward Ltd.