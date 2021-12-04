Bears of Hillsborough Lego trail aims to boost business for the community

One of the bears made by Michael LeCount for the trail.

The Bears of Sheffield sculpture trail was a hugely successful event, raising over £400,000 for Sheffield Children’s hospital, and getting Sheffielders out and about in the city.

One business owner in Hillsborough was inspired by the campaign, and launched a mini local version, the Christmas Lego Bear Trail held from November 25-December 9, with eight Lego bears to be found in the windows of local retailers.

Roger Smith, director of Grounded Places, who helped to organise the trail, said: “We have been a bit cheeky really - we knew the Bears of Sheffield had been very successful. We thought we would carry on an element of them.

One of the children who took part in the trail outside The Cake Shop on Holme Lane with his favourite bear.

“We have these unique bears to give away. It was a great way to make some more fun at Christmas - the whole purpose is to get more shoppers into the area to see we are brightening it up. Retailers are making an effort.

“There are quite a few things in the mix which make Hillsborough a more worthwhile place to come to than it was. The trail is going to help boost visibility for retailers in the area and bring Hillsborough back on the map."

The bears were made by Michael LeCount, an avid Lego collector who made the regional and national press in 2018 when his wife suggested he buy a second house to store his vast Lego collection.

The parent of one child who took part in the trail said: “My little boy enjoyed it very much, the bears are amazing.”

A prize ceremony will be held on December 14, and three children will win one of the bears and a £50 voucher for Bricks and Bits toy shop. Ten runners up will win a £10 voucher.

At the ceremony, prizes will also be awarded for the best retailer window Christmas display in three categories: Most Fun, Brightest, and Most Creative. Roger said: “The winners will have a nice trophy to put in the shop window, among other things. Their arms will be full. We are trying to make an event of it. It is an injection of not just cash but engagement.”