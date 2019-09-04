Booming Sheffield call centre company needs 90 staff​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Staff at call centre company CC33.

CC33 needs 40 people in Sheffield and 50 at its just-opened second site in Rotherham.

The firm handles calls for firms in energy, telecoms, insurance, retail and automotive including Octopus Energy, Nabuh Energy and Greenstar Energy. It is growing into the telecoms sector with its first broadband client.

Boss Paul Fletcher said one of the reasons for their success was allowing clients to monitor CC33 staff in real time.

Paul Fletcher, MD at CC33 in Sheffield.

They could see the number of sales a rep made per hour, listen in on phone calls and even speak to them directly afterwards.

Such unprecedented openness was unusual in the industry, but customers loved it, Mr Fletcher said.

He added: “We have no control over monitoring by our clients which means we have to be on our game all the time. That means it is a proper partnership.”

Client firms were keen to listen to CC33 agents because they agreed verbal contracts and it was important the conversation legally “crossed the ‘i’s’ and dotted the ‘t’s’,” he added.

CC33 is based on Allen Street in Shalesmoor where it employs 130. Last week it opened a 150-seat second office on Mansfield Road In Rotherham and hired 50 people who were under threat of redundancy at another call centre firm.

Mr Fletcher said: “They had been dealt a bad hand. I spoke to a few of my clients. I said it was the right thing for us as a business ethically and they were up for it. In the end they will work for one client, a firm that gave a commitment to give us more work and grow with us.”

CC33 has just won a new contract and is looking to recruit a further 50 in Rotherham on top of the 40 it needs in Sheffield, he added. The new jobs will boost headcount from 210 to 300.

Mr Fletcher said CC33 used the latest technology to stay ahead of rivals. It also treated staff well, paying them a salary and offering uncapped bonuses. It also focused on a few sectors rather than trying to be everything to everyone.

“The reason why this year’s been so exciting is we have performed out of our boots for every single client.”