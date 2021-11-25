Bringing life back to Sheffield high streets - how businesses will use £800,000 to reinvigorate suburbs

Sarah and Jonathan have both owned businesses in Broomhill for over 30 years.

Traders in Hillsborough, Firth Park, Walkley, and Broomhill all submitted successful proposals for Sheffield Council’s latest Economic Recovery Fund.

The money will be used to create street markets, install improvements and bring Christmas lights back to Hillsborough for the first time in 25 years, among other exciting local projects instigated by local people.

Two Broomhill business owners of over 30 years, Sarah Worth of Worth Interiors and Jonathan Bagge of Pavilion, worked on their application for six months.

Funding of £200,000 has been secured to help Broomhill's economic recovery.

Sarah said: “We felt that Broomhill had been left behind a little bit compared to other shopping areas.

"What was particularly appealing about the funding was that local areas could come up with their own plan as to how best to invigorate their shopping areas. We thought we would make the area look better and increase footfall.

"The main theme is to green Broomhill aesthetically and environmentally – we will have a 70 square meter green wall installed at the top of Glossop Road to address the problem of air pollution.”

Sarah and Jonathan are also planning on instigate a street market to be held twice a year on Peel Street.

Part of the funding will be used to establish a street market for local traders.

They wanted to ensure Broomhill was developed within the framework of the BBEST neighbourhood plan and that it reflected Broomhill’s conservation area status.

Sarah added: “It's really important that our local businesses are successful, they add so much to our communities. Given how many independent businesses in Broomhill have struggled as a direct result of the pandemic – and the accompanying prevalence of online shopping – Jonathan and I feel it's hugely important that our local shopping area gets as much help as possible to thrive once again.

"Broomhill has some amazing shops, restaurants, cafes and businesses and we'd encourage as many people as possible to spend their money locally whenever they can.”

Roger Smith, director of Grounded Places in Hillsborough, secured the funding for his area, which has enabled the community to put up its first Christmas lights in 25 years.

Roger Smith, director of Grounded Places wants to use the funding to encourage people to spend more time in Hillsborough and spend money in the community.

Roger said: “Hillsborough is very much a transient area, people stop though if they are going from town to Meadowhall. Just getting the lights up we have started to see a massive difference in how people are feeling.

"It is a real sign of a step change in the area – it is getting the place brightened up and cleaned up, making it more attractive. “It has given us a kick start. We are fed up of the demise of the area and we can do some great things to get more people spending time here, and that means more wallets out of pockets.”

Hillsborough is also running a bear trail, in which children can find eight Lego bears in retailers across the community, and have a chance to win one and a £50 voucher.

In Walkey, an arts trail will be created as well as a ‘parklet’ while Walkley Festival will be relaunched. In Firth Park, a deep clean will be undertaken and a Queen’s Jubilee summer event will be held next year.

Also from the fund, Station Road Chapeltown Business Forum gained £50,000 and Totley Access For All won £15,000.

Coun Paul Turpin, of Sheffield Council, said: “Small, local business are the life blood of our local economy.