Broadband speeds up to ten times faster are on the way to Sheffield

Pictured celebrating fibre broadband, in the Paece Garden, Sheffield are left to right: Robert Thorburn (regional director, Openreach), John Mothersal (chief executive of Sheffield City Council) and Councillor Olivia Blake (deputy leader of Sheffield City Council). Photo by Les Gibbon.

Openreach, the UK’s digital infrastructure company, has announced that new Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) technology, where fibre is laid all the way from the exchange to people’s front doors, is coming to Sheffield over the next 12 months.

Tens of thousands of residents and businesses are expected to benefit with work to build the new network will start early next year following a period of planning and surveying.

The work by Openreach, the UK’s largest telephone and broadband network, will complement the ongoing fibre broadband roll-out by the Superfast South Yorkshire programme, a partnership between the four South Yorkshire local authorities, UK Government and Openreach.

Councillor Olivia Blake, deputy leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield is well covered by superfast broadband, over 96 per cent of homes and businesses can access broadband with speeds of over 30Mbps.

“However, we want our residents and businesses to be able to access the next generation of technology as soon as possible.

“This announcement by Openreach will soon help our businesses to be more productive and more competitive and it will mean our homes can access the connectivity they need for modern living – such as home working, video streaming and computer gaming.

“Openreach will install full fibre broadband across the city, including council-owned social housing, meaning that everyone will have the chance to benefit from the best networks available.”

Full fibre broadband, or ultrafast broadband, means speeds up to 330mbps can be provided, and that is ten times faster than what most people have now.

John Mothersole, chief executive of Sheffield Council, added: “Sheffield has an ambition to be recognised as one of the best connected cities in the country.