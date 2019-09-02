CITY GROWTH: New Sheffield call centre targets 250 jobs

.EC Outsourcing is based in Dearing House on Young Street.

EC Outsourcing has taken space in Dearing House on Young Street, near The Moor shopping area, and has hired 20, with plans to add another 80 by the end of March next year.

The firm, a sales and customer service specialist, has clients in energy, gaming and finance.

The new site will work on sales campaigns for ESB Energy, owned by the Irish government, which is the main electricity and gas supplier in Ireland, supplying more than 1.4m customers.

City Growth

Privately-owned EC, which was founded in 2013, is headquartered in Boldon, Tyne and Wear and employs 300.

Commercial director Richard Knox said: "Our site at Boldon is almost at capacity and it's time to expand our commercial offering into other regions in the UK.

"Sheffield City Region is home to over 50 contact centres employing over 30,000 people, making it a perfect choice as our next location to drive the business forward.

"We have launched this week with a team of 20 high quality agents, with the aim to increase that number to 100 people by the end of quarter one 2020.

"Our growth is being accelerated by the expansion of workstreams from our clients and the commitment and hard work from our ever-expanding team of people, who are the drivers of the successes EC has achieved since 2013."

Kris Jakobsen, sales director at ESB Energy, said: "EC has been one of the strongest players in our channel this year. This is testament to the management team and the strong relationship we have made quickly.