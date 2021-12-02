Can you buy Christmas presents for all the family from Sheffield's last remaining department store for under £100

The Yorkshire Family jigsaw is just £10.99.

Christmas shopping is probably the worst thing about the festive season. If you’re a neurotic over-thinker (hello), it can take an age to buy each present, then you need to make sure you haven’t left anyone out, and at some point you probably have to wrap everything too.

And then of course, there’s the expense – last year it was estimated that the average Yorkshireman spent £464 on Christmas presents.

With this in mind, I headed to Atkinsons on The Moor with one aim, to see if it was possible to buy Christmas presents for all the family in one afternoon, and for less than £100. Here are the results:

For grandma: This one was pretty easy – I made a beeline straight for the knitting section where I found a delightful selection of Aran Tweed wool in different colours. 400g of wool is £13 and a patterns booklet is just £3.25.

Next up, Dad: Once I’d ascertained that the only alcohol Atkinsons sold was in the Christmas gifts section, I was left with the choice between a selection of three festive beers for £10.50, or a three litre bottle of ruby ale for £35. I opted for the former.

Mum was next. On the top floor of Atkinsons is a large clothing section, with a number of women’s sweaters to peruse. Most were priced at £25, so I just picked one in my mum’s favourite colour and I was all set.

The girlfriend: I imagine it’s obvious that a lot rides on this one too. Luckily, Atkinsons has a decent jewellery selection with many heart pendant necklaces for around £15 each, a bargain!

Lastly, and in no way an afterthought, it’s the niece/nephew. And what better gift for a Sheffield kid than a Yorkshire jigsaw puzzle. This final gift of the day is £10.99, bringing the total spend to just £77.74.

With £22 left over there’s more than enough to buy each family member an Atkinsons Christmas card which are priced from 80p, and maybe a treat for myself too. And why not, it’s been a long year!

