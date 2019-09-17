Cook Defence Systems showcase new systems

Cook Defence Systems has showcased its track systems and armour for fighting vehicles at DSEI 2019

The company, which has just completed a £5m investment in a new manufacturing facility in County Durham, is the world’s leading designer and manufacturer of track and running gear for armoured vehicles.

It is the sole supplier of track systems to the British Army, several other armies worldwide, and global armoured vehicle manufacturers. Its systems featured on several vehicles unveiled at Defence and Security Equipment International in London, or DSEI 2019.General Dynamics Land Systems UK demonstrated the AJAX family of vehicles, which it is supplying to the British Army in a £4.5bn programme. Otokar, a supplier to NATO and the United Nations, exhibited its Tulpar armoured tracked vehicle.And Rheinmetall BAE Systems showed the upgraded Challenger 2 main battle tank. All three are fitted with tracks by Cook.Cook Defence Systems has just completed a £5m investment at its manufacturing facility in Stanhope.