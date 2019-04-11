A Sheffield arts venue that fell victim to a break-in is to put on a party to say thankyou to the city for getting it back on its feet.

DINA, on Cambridge Street in the city centre, had its front doors smashed and a substantial amount of bar stock stolen on April 1.

However, an online ‘crowdfunding’ campaign set up by Miriam Schechter of The Cellar Theatre, DINA’s sister venue, raised over £1,700 for the venue in a week.

Now, to show their gratitude to the donors, the venue will host ‘Thank You Sheffield’, a bash featuring local bands and DJs from 3pm-3am on Saturday, April 20, with entry free for those who donated and on a pay-as-you-feel basis for others wishing to attend.

Venue director, Deborah Egan, said: “When we heard from the police that we had been broken into, we were devastated. Being confronted with such mean acts of violence first thing on your day off isn't the way anybody wants to start their week.

“We are a volunteer led organisation and all the money we generate goes back into offering work for Sheffield people and a platform for creativity, so it's a bit disheartening when somebody opportunistically takes a chunk out of that by clearing the bar and creating thousands of pounds worth of damage.”

A break in at DINA. DINA is a DIY, not-for-profit arts space in Sheffield City Centre. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help raise money. Director Malcolm Camp is pictured with the broken door glass where the break in took place.

“However, they say that every cloud has a silver lining and the response that we have had to the crowdfunding campaign, created by our friend Miriam, has been by turns moving and exhilarating and it's not just the money, it's the positive comments people have made that actually make all the difference.

“It's a great example of the generosity and creativity that define Sheffield's communities and not least the one that supports this venue. The response is symptomatic of the city's real character and something we are proud to be a part of.”

The money raised from the crowdfunder will go towards improved security measures at the venue.

The line-up for ‘Thank You Sheffield’ is beginning to take shape, with bands and acts to be announced over the coming days on the venue’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/DINAvenue.

Those who donated are advised to check their email inboxes for their invite to the event.

The night will also feature a vegetarian and vegan dinner provided by the team at the venue’s café, DINA Diner on a first-come, first-served basis from 6.30pm-9pm for £8 with the menu to be announced soon on Facebook.